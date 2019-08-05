The team of director SS Rajamouli's RRR launched friendship day campaign, which has received stupendous response from the fans of young tiger Junior NTR and mega power star Ram Charan.

Social media is the best free promotional tool to reach the mass and none in the Indian cinema has used it better than SS Rajamouli, who revolutionized some of the unique strategies during the days of Baahubali film series. After taking a break, he is back in the action and started shooting his next venture titled RRR. He is once again using this tool to garner attention for the movie.

It is known that the celebrities post photos of themselves with their best friends on friendship day, which happened to be on August 4.But SS Rajamouli decided to use this occasion to grab some eyeballs for RRR. He started a campaign to reach the mass and made it trend the hashtag #RRRYehDosti on social media.

RRR movie tweeted a poster and wrote, "Happy Friendship Day to you all! As you know, our Ramaraju and Bheem met unexpectedly, back in 1920s. With time, their friendship grew stronger. Who's your Rama Raju/Bheem? This friendship day, wish your best friend by posting a selfie/pic of you both with #RRRYehDosti "

Going a step ahead, SS Rajamouli used Jr NTR and Ram Charan's bonding to give a boast to his friendship day campaign. He not only shared his photo with his best friend, but also made the two to do it. He tweeted, "If destiny favours you, you will meet a human like Sai garu in life. Someone who's a child at heart, symbol of trust and a huge support. He's my Bheem and I wish him nothing but happiness..:)

Jr NTR tweeted his photo with Ram Charan and wrote, ""Be slow to fall into friendship...but when thou art in..continue firm and constant" - Socrates ... Perhaps no other quote defines our friendship better #RRRYehDosti."

On the other hand, Ram Charan shared his photo with Jr NTR on his Instagram account and wrote, "Some bonds take time to form. But when done, they are forged for life. I've forged one such bond with Tarak, my Bheem! #RRRYehDosti."

All the three post amused the netizens with those pictures going viral on social media. This campaign instantly caught up a fire and the hashtag #RRRYehDosti started trending on social media within no time. Thousands of fans tweeted their photos and wrote about their best friends using the hashtag #RRRYehDosti.

RRR movie team tweeted some of the fans' post, but could not do it more, as the response are really huge. Instead they created a collage of their photos and shared on the social media. The team also wrote, "It was heartwarming to see thousands of tweets/pictures pour in with the hashtag #RRRYehDosti... May all your bonds and friendships last forever! #RRR."