The makers of SS Rajamouli's movie RRR staring Junior NTR and Ram Charan have reportedly sold its overseas theatrical rights and its prices is bigger than that of the director's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

SS Rajamouli has created a history with his Baahubali film series. Baahubali 2 fetched Rs 44 crore from its USA rights and Rs 20 crore from other foreign countries except China. The movie earned Rs 87 crore and Rs 82 crore to Rs 82 crore for the USA and other overseas distributors, respectively. The movie has become historical blockbuster. Its massive success has kept everyone waiting for his next movie.

SS Rajamouli has joined hands with two most successful actors – Junior NTR and Ram Charan for his next movie titled RRR, which also features popular actors from Kollywood and Bollywood in important roles. The young tiger and mega power star's film have also become super hits at the overseas box office. These aspects have generated not only created hype for the film, but also huge demand for its rights.

Several leading international distribution houses were vying their hands to acquire the overseas theatrical rights of RRR. The buzz is in the media is that the makers had recently shown one of its action sequences to the officials of Phars Films, who were prompted to seal the deal without second thought.

If we are to go by the sources from the industry, Phars Films has shelled out approximately Rs 70 crore on the overseas theatrical rights (except China) of the movie RRR. The movie has shattered the record of Baahubali 2, which fetched a total of Rs 64 crore from the sale of its international rights. It is highest ever amount of overseas distributions rights of an Indian movie.

What is more exciting about the business of the movie RRR is that the film unit has completed its first schedule and the team is currently busy with its second schedule. The film is yet cross half way through its production and the movie is doing such a record breaking pre-release business. When the final output is ready, then the film is sure to blow everyone's mind with its record breaking number.

RRR is a period action film, which is simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil and also dubbed in Hindi and Malayalam. Written by SS Rajamouli, the film deals with a fictional story revolving around freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Its story is a fictional retelling of their lives during their self-imposed exile.