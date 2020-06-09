ZEE5's Loser, starring Priyadarshi, Annie, Kalpika and Shashank, is a sports-drama that is set between 1980 and 2000. It narrates the story of 3 players and their struggle in their respective sport.

Director Abhilash said, "We all know a lot about cricket and badminton. However, audiences don't know much about air rifle shooting. I know the struggle in it because of a friend of mine. Inspired by what I have seen, I developed this script. Everyone who heard it, instantly liked it as well including the actors and the rest of the team. While many asked me if I had taken a year to write the story, the fact is that I took only three months. Bharadwaj and Shravan too worked with me on the story. It feels great to know that the show continues to do exceedingly well on ZEE5."

Priyadarshi, who plays Soori in Loser, said, "It's the screenplay which guided me. I was a bit apprehensive about playing the role of a rifle shooter, but I eventually pulled it off. Everyone played a great role in making 'Loser' happen. Neelakantha garu trained me in rifle shooting for 30 days. The team carried me on their shoulders. Sriram has also given fantastic music and background score. We are thrilled that it performed well on ZEE5 and continues to be a favourite."

Shashank, who has played Wilson in Loser, said, "I had to work hard to play the character. The director was very clear about what he wanted from me. I trained in bowling for three months to get the character's body language and behaviour right. To play the younger Wilson, I had to shed 8 kilos. To play the older Wilson, I had to put on 16-18 kilos. There was a gap of two months between playing the two Wilsons. It was a great experience. I thank the entire team and our audience, who are the real winners."

Annie, who has played Ruby in the series, said, "The one element I loved the most about the script is my character's resolve to play for the country. I connected with it instantly. This is my first web series and I had been wanting to play such a role for a long time. Everyone has given their best in terms of performances. A lot of girls are messaging me on Instagram after watching 'Loser', they see themselves in Ruby. Many are filled with hope that they too can do something in their lives. It feels great."

Kalpika Ganesh, who has played the older version of Ruby, said, "Women face a number of obstacles since childhood. Some discuss their struggles, others don't. I believe that everyone has to believe in their talent. I hear so many athletes tell me that they too had to undergo the kind of struggles that Ruby goes through in Loser."

Pavani Gangireddy, who has played Pallavi said, "It was an amazing experience acting in the web series. Pallavi is soft by nature, but when it's the right time, she stands up for herself. That's why I could relate to the character. A close friend of mine opened up about her personal story to me for the first time in 15 years after watching Loser. That's the kind of emotional connect that 'Loser' has established."

Komalee Prasad, who has played Asha, said "After Loser, I have been called as Asha. I had my doubts as to whether I will be able to do the role. Abhilash told me that I am his Asha. I trusted him and went by his judgement. Every female character is well-etched in 'Loser'. The sacrificing nature of women has been portrayed well in the series."

Music director Sriram said, "I thank Abhilash, ZEE5, Annapurna Studios, Spectrum Media Network and my team. It's only because of them that this kind of quality was possible. The director and I used to brainstorm for hours before getting to the tune. Only after deciding where the songs are required and where they are not, we would go for tunes. Glad that the show has been well received on the platform."

The webinar also saw the participation of cinematographer Naresh, Annapurna Studios creative producer Mahesh, Executive Producer Chandra and others.