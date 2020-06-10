Megastar Chiranjeevi conveyed magical wishes to Nandamuri Balakrishna on his 60th birthday. The rare and unseen photos of Chiru to Balayya, who are considered arch-rivals, are going viral on Twitter.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who was born on June 10 in 1960, is turning 60 today. Chiranjeevi Konidela took to his Twitter account this morning to wish his friend Balayya. The 64-year-old actor welcomed the latter to the magical club of 60 years and fondly reminisce on Ur amazing journey.

Chiranjeevi tweeted, "60లో అడుగుపెడుతున్న మా బాలకృష్ణకి షష్టి పూర్తి శుభాకాంక్షలు.ఇదే ఉత్సాహంతో, ఉత్తేజంతో ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో నిండునూరేళ్ల సంబరం కూడా జరుపుకోవాలని,అందరి అభిమానం ఇలాగే పొందాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. Dear #NBK as U turn the magical 60,I fondly reminisce on Ur amazing journey. Happy birthday."

Be it in films or politics, Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna are considered arch-rivals and a lot has been debated about the enmity between the two senior actors. This has also developed a kind of enmity between the fans of the mega and Nandamuri families, who are often seen engaged in a war of words in social media.

Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna have maintained a very good relationship over the years and they often meet and greet each other on various occasion. Balayya recently donated Rs 25 lakh to Chiru's initiative Corona Crisis Charity. The megastar had thanked Balayya fondly addressing him as 'dear brother'.

Megastar Chiranjeevi had tweeted Balakrishna's Rs-25-lakh cheque and wrote, "Thank you dear brother #Balayya #NBK for donating 25 lacs to #CoronaCrisisCharity & 50 lacs each to Telangana & AP Govts. You proved ur generous heart goes out to the needy every time.ప్రతి కష్టసమయంలోను,ప్రజలను ఆదుకోవటం కోసం సినీ పరిశ్రమ ఒక్కటిగా ముందుకొస్తే,మీరెప్పుడు తోడుంటారు."

Chiranjeevi's tweeted had soothed the warring fans of the mega and Nandamuri families, who had unitedly praised both the icons. The megastar's latest tweet to wish Balakrishna has one again united the fans, who are now busy circulating the rare and unseen photo featuring them together on various occasion. It is a healthy development for the Telugu film industry. All thanks to social media!

Here some viral rare and unseen photos of Chiranjeevi-Balakrishna