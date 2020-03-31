The whole Telugu film industry has come together to help the needy and the daily wage labourers in the film industry, during the lockdown period. They are donating huge amounts of money to PM and CM relief funds, and have also come up with something called the Corona Crisis Charity, an organisation which will help the affected of COVID- 19, and the needy. From singing songs to making videos, a lot is happening in Tollywood.

From Chiranjeevi to Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan Tej to Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan to Nagarjuna, you name it... all these actors have donated for the crisis in Tollywood. They made videos, spoke about it... and are still busy doing a lot more.

Now, what many of us want to know is that where is actor Nandamuri Balakrishna? This actor-turned-politician is not seen anywhere during this Corona crisis. This man, who is otherwise busy making headlines, has literally disappeared.

Both as an actor, nor a politician, Balakrishna hasn't said a single word about COVID- 19, and fans are worried whether everything this is fine with the actor, or not.

From the Nandamuri family, it is only Jr NTR who has donated money and spoke about the need of the hour. He made 'rules of hand wash' video with his RRR co-star Ram Charan Tej, and donated Rs 75 lakhs as well.

There have been some rumours that he has been ignored by his colleagues. Regardless, he should individually come out and speak up. Expectations on him are high as he even runs Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.