Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela has addressed Nandamuri Balakrishna as a dear brother after the latter donated Rs 1.25 crore to fight Corona Crisis Charity, the CM relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Chiranjeevi took the lead and started a charity initiative to support the daily-wage workers of the Telugu film industry. He formed a trust named Corona Crisis Charity, lauded all the celebs, who are spreading awareness about the Corona and also requested them to donate. But actor-turned-politician Balakrishna kept mum on this issue. He had neither contributed to this cause nor come forward to spread awareness about it.

A lot was being speculated about Balakrishna's silence over Tollywood's initiative to fight the deadly coronavirus infection. Finally, the actor donated Rs 1.25 crore today. He gave Rs 50 lakh each to the CM relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He also donated Rs 25 lakh to the Corona Crisis Charity. The photo featuring Balayya handing over the cheque to C Kalyan, the president of Corona Crisis Charity.

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter account to thank Balakrishna. The megastar tweeted his Rs-25-lakh cheque and wrote, "Thank you dear brother #Balayya #NBK for donating 25 lacs to #CoronaCrisisCharity & 50 lacs each to Telangana & AP Govts. You proved ur generous heart goes out to the needy every time.ప్రతి కష్టసమయంలోను,ప్రజలను ఆదుకోవటం కోసం సినీ పరిశ్రమ ఒక్కటిగా ముందుకొస్తే,మీరెప్పుడు తోడుంటారు."

Various Telugu celebs have contributed Rs 6.20 crore to Chiranjeevi's trust Corona Crisis Charity and Balayya's contributions make its total Rs 6.45 crore. The Sye Raa star tweeted on March 31, "Rs.6.2 Cr has been collected so far by #CoronaCrisisCharity Heartfelt Thanks to each one of the contributors Appeal to every one to come forward for this cause."

Later, Chiranjeevi shared the details of the bank account of Corona Crisis Charity. The megastar tweeted, "Contributions may be sent to: Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust - Corona Crisis Charity. Special Savings Acc # 0076 01 019951. IFSC Code : ICIC0000076. Branch Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad."

