Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela is monitoring Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR, Pawan Kalyan and other Telugu celebs' donations to the Corona Crisis Charity and he is all thanks to every member, who showed their generous side.

Many Telugu celebs have created their account on Twitter and have been actively connecting with their fans for several years. But a few have stayed away from social media and Chiranjeevi was one of those people. His fans had been urging to come on social media, but the megastar had shied away from it for several years.

Finally, Chiranjeevi created his Twitter account on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi on March 25. Ever since he has been more active than any other Telugu celebs. Interestingly, the megastar created this account to create awareness about the novel Coronavirus pandemic. He is also praising the celebs, who are busy with the same work. His appreciation has encouraged everyone and made them intensify their fight against it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown of the country to break the chain of the Coronavirus infection. His announcement has affected many lives especially daily wages across India. The Government has come forward to take several steps to support, which needs thousands of crores. This has created some economical problems.

The celebs from the Telugu film industry has always stepped up in crisis situations and made a generous donation for the social causes. Now many of them are up once again and contribute crores of rupees. Leading actors like Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and others took to social media to announce their donations. Chiranjeevi mentioned all of them and thanked them for contribution.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter on March 26 to announce Rs 1 crore as a donation for the daily wage workers of the Telugu film industry. He tweeted, "The lockdown situation while mandatory to deal with the #CoronaCrisis, also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers & lower-income groups in the country including the #TeluguFilmIndustry. Keeping this in mind I am donating Rs.1 Cr for providing relief to the Film workers."

The Telugu celebs have contributed a total of Rs 3.80 crore towards Corona crisis charity for TFI workers. Chiranjeevi mentioned every donor and tweeted, "To aid the Film workers especially the daily wage earners who need the most support in the industry at this time, we have set up #CoronaCrisisCharity (CCC). Responding to our appeal a total sum of 3.8 Cr has been pooled so far including @tarak9999 25 lacs @iamnagarjuna 1 cr."

Chiranjeevi Konidela added today, "@SureshProdns @RanaDaggubati @VenkyMama @SBDaggubati 1 Cr @urstrulyMahesh 25 lacs @AlwaysRamCharan 30 lacs have generously donated. I thank all of them & request the film fraternity to contribute to this urgent cause as it is the film workers who make this film industry

Some of these celebs have donated over Rs 10 crore to the PM and CM Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Chiranjeevi Konidela mentioned each one of their names and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to those who showed their generous side during this hour of need. He also said that he is proud to be a part of Tollywood.

Chiru wrote, "#Prabhas 4Cr @PawanKalyan 2Cr @alluarjun 1.25Cr @urstrulyMahesh 1Cr @tarak9999 50 lacs @alwaysRamcharan 70 lacs @actor_nithiin 20 lacs @IamSaiDharamTej 10 lacs & several other colleagues, producers, directors, and industry members have donated to the PM relief fund & to the State governments of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. I express my heartfelt gratitude to each one of them. I feel very happy to be part of this industry which always is among the first to come forward to help when society faces any crisis."