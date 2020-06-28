The 'Boycott China' campaign has led to outrage among Indian citizens and people have started looking for alternatives to Made in China goods. A popular app among everything made in China is TikTok. TikTok faced a lot of wraths after the Ladakh standoff and people started giving up everything which is made and created in China.

An Indian alternative to TikTok is social app Chingari, which by Wednesday last week had garnered more than 100,000 users and the number of subscribers is shooting up steadily. The custom-designed audio and video-based free social platform were crafted by two Bengaluru-based programmers Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam last year.

The makers of the app stated that Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, and browse through the feed. A user can do a lot more like going creative with WhatsApp status, videos, audio clips, GIF stickers, and photos on Chingari.

The app is available in multiple Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Chingari is available both on Google Play Store and App Store. To download the app, open Google Play Store or App Store on your smartphone and look out for the Chingari app. Tap on it and choose the Install option.

PM Modi has given us the clarion call of vocal for local and Chingari

Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder of the Chingari App, said, 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us the clarion call of Vocal for Local and Chingari has been developed completely in India."

He said that this India-made app is the best replacement for video entertainment apps by foreign firms. He clearly stated that it isn't a cheap copy of some foreign app but it has been created keeping in mind the needs of Indian users.

There is a difference between the two apps. Chingari pays a content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For every video that you upload on the Chingari app, you get points based on each view, which can be redeemed for money.

The creators said that Chingari is a great option for making money and promoting videos and other creations.