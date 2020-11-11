A mysterious image captured by a child from Tennessee is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the image taken from the night sky, a hexagon-shaped UFO pops out, and it has baffled both the child and his parents. The duo soon submitted the image to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), and it was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring.

Waring shares his thoughts on hexagonal UFO

After analyzing the image, Waring assured that the hexagon-shaped UFO could be a pilotless flying vessel. He also added that these vessels will be controlled by artificial intelligence. The conspiracy theorist made it clear the advanced technology used in these flying ships will help them to detect people who believe in them, and they will show up only before these bunch of people.

"I am confident about is that the AI-controlled UFOs...I mean pilotless, but living AI controls them. Those orbs and UFOs do have a high curiosity about those who believe in them and try to communicate with them.

I guess this curiosity and the attempts to communicate draw the attention since so few humans would actually believe or even try. Maybe 1 in a thousand would even attempt to mentally call a UFO to them. But it works, it worked for me and I believe it worked for this child. A fearless child and blind belief in the existence of aliens would defiantly draw the UFOs full attention," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

The mystery of pyramid UFO

A few days back, Waring has released images taken from the moon, that shows a pyramid UFO hovering above the lunar surface. After spotting the UFO on the moon, Waring assured that there could be an alien base on the lunar surface.

However, skeptics who analyzed the image dismissed the possibility of an alien angle in the image. According to skeptics, it is a phenomenon called pareidolia which has misled Waring. Pareidolia is a peculiar capability of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns.