In an astonishing sight, employees at the Walmart supermarket in Oakland, California, witnessed a fleet of UFO hovering in the skies. A clip of the event which was later submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) shows at least a dozen flying vessels hovering in a formation.

Flying objects with no wings

Interestingly, the objects spotted in the skies looked like white orbs, and they had no wings. All the objects that appeared in the skies had the same shape and size, and these UFOs were apparently creating different shapes on the skies.

"A friend and I went on our break at Walmart when we noticed a silver looking object crossing the sky. The sun was reflecting off of it as it spun. At first, I thought it was a helium balloon because of the colour but then my friend said it stopped moving. I then went to activate my video recorder on my phone but then noticed a v-shaped formation of white lights crossing the blue sky.

I started recording them instead of the silver thing, the V-shaped suddenly changed into a C shape, as if on command," said an eyewitness.

Waring analyzed the clip

The strange clip was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring who is currently operating from Taiwan. Upon seeing the clip, Waring initially thought that the objects in the skies could be birds. However, close analysis of the video made Waring suggest that these UFOs could be alien vessels.

"Guys, this is a lot of UFOs moving fast and low over Oakland, California three days ago. Something big is going on for so many UFO sightings worldwide to be occurring. UFOs often try to disguise themselves with cloaks, clouds, fog, impersonating planes, and even trying to look like birds. Be warned, sometimes what you see...are what aliens want you to see," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

A few days back, another UFO sighting happened in the United States, as a person witnessed a black disc-shaped flying vessel flying along with an airplane. Waring who analyzed these images too claimed that aliens from deep space are interested in United States' military might, and it could be the reason why the UFO was flying along an AWACS plane.