Several conspiracy theorists strongly believe that aliens used to visit the earth to monitor human activities. According to these conspiracy theorists, UFO sightings that happen in various parts of the world are proof of alien existence on planet earth. One such event recently happened in Oklahoma, where a black disc-shaped flying object was seen flying along an AWACS plane.

Aliens interested in military technology

Images of this alleged UFO incident were released online by popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring. The eyewitness who captured these images revealed that the object was moving across the skies at a very high speed.

After analyzing the images, Waring outlandishly claimed that this sighting is proof of alien existence. The self-styled researcher also added that aliens are interested in US military technology.

"A person caught a black disk on their phone this week when taking photos of an Awacs radar plane. The disk is huge and was moving very fast, because it was only in a single photo during a burst. This is 100% proof that aliens are interested in US military technology," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

The mysterious UFO sighting in Japan

The new UFO sighting in Oklahoma happened just a few days after a flying object was spotted in Japanese skies. Interestingly, this UFO was followed by a group of orbs flying in a triangular formation.

The video of the alleged incident was shared on YouTube by a channel named The Hidden Underbelly 2.0. After watching this video, most of the viewers claimed that the UFO could be an alien mothership, and the small orbs that followed it could be scoutships.

A few days back, multiple glowing UFOs were spotted above a Japanese stadium. Images of the event showed five circular lights hovering equidistant from each other above the stadium.