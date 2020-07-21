Noted writer Chetan Bhagat hit back at film critic Anupam Chopra and questioned her silence when her husband Vidhu Vinod Chopra bullied him, denied him credit and drove him close to suicide.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. Chetan Bhagat took to Twitter to warn film critics. He wrote, "Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching."

Though he did not mention any film critics' name, Chetan Bhagat's left some noted film critics red-faced. A few of them hit back at the author and Anupama Chopra was one of those people. The wife of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra replied to him, "Each time you think the discourse can't get lower, it does!"

Chetan Bhagat, Vidhu Vinod Chopra tiff

Back in 2009, Chetan Bhagat sold the rights of his book Five Point Someone to producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra. After movie 3 Idiots was released, the author had accused that the makers of the film had negated his contribution. Now, he was furious with the comment of the producer's wife Anupama Chopra

In reply, Chetan Bhagat asked Anupama where her discourse, when her husband bullied him. The author wrote, "Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse?"

Abhishek Baxi condemned Chetan Bhagat and questioned his good manners. He retweeted his post and wrote, "What an uncouth attack! Even if VVC did everything you claim, how is @anupamachopra, a senior and successful film journalist in her own right, responsible for it?"

Chetan Bhagat replied him, "I am obviously not holding her responsible. But she kept quiet then and is pontificating to me now. You know words like uncouth, doesn't automatically mean you understand what I said."