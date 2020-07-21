Chetan Bhagat has made a shocking allegation of a film critic trying to destroy his career and tried to do the same with Sushant Singh Rajput. The author has shared a series of tweets asking the English-speaking "elitist" not to write "rubbish" about the actor's last film Dil Bechara which will be out on the OTT platform on 24 July.

Bhagat has come down on a section of English film critics and appealed to the Bollywood stars and media organisatons not to give much importance to them. He claims there are good reviewers on radio, YouTube, and other mediums.

The author says that surviving in entertainment is an achievement by itself. Check out his series of Tweets below:

Dear stars, You make tens, maybe hundreds of crores. A country of a billion people loves you. Isn't that enough? Do you really need validation from phony, English speaking evil critics, who caused mental health issues leading to a star's death? Stop patronizing them, please. 'Maa kasam, mazaa aa gaya aapki mast picture dekh ke.'

'Holy heavens. I was in ecstasy watching your sublime movie.'

Both lines essentially mean the same. But most Indians, even biggest stars want to hear the second. Hence,the vile critics became important.

Put an end to this. Indians love validation from people who speak good English. It's the ultimate compliment. That's where some critics built profile. They spoke good English but were evil people. Stop looking at them for validation. They are brown outside - white inside people who hate Indians.

There is one critic who tried to destroy my career and spew venom on everything I'm associated with. He also tried his best to sink Sushant. His main hates a)self made people b) less anglicized more desi people and c)confident small town Indians. I beg stars not to patronize him.

To the media organizations who hire these snob critics - it's an awful business strategy to hire elitists who don't understand India and think they are better than Indians. These brown outside - white inside people will ensure your organization goes bankrupt. Many have already.

Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching. The entertainment industry is so tough that mere survival is a huge victory. Everyone has their own journey. Assigning grades to people is only creating unnecessary anxiety and pressure. You managed to survive? To me, you are a star. Other people apart from actors work in a movie too, and play crucial parts in making a film. The way they are treated matters too. Many excellent film critics on radio, YouTube and blogs but are not given as much importance as phony, la-di-da English speaking ones. The British left in 1947. Just FYI.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June. His decision to end his life despite earning name and fame came as a shock to the whole country.

It has also reignited nepotism and favouritism debate in Bollywood.