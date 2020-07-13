Writer Chetan Bhagat has taken a dig at Rahul Gandhi over the current crisis in the Rajasthan Congress. He has slammed the grand old party for overlooking the "future" for the "past", thereby indicating his support to Sachin Pilot, who announced his rebellion on Sunday, 12 July.

"Not everyone who leaves the ship is a deserter. Sometimes, you have to leave the ship because the son of the ship's owner insists on being captain, even though he has no clue about running a ship," he tweeted, indirectly mocking Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

The writer says that losing such a face for Congress is not a good development for it. "To lose such an asset should be unthinkable for the party," Chetan Bhagat wrote.

The 'Five Point Someone' writer reposted a poll that he conducted on Twitter to prove his point that the majority wanted Sachin Pilot to become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. He tweeted, "In a poll done in July 2019 here, 86% people felt Sachin Pilot would be a better choice for Congress President than older veterans. [sic]"

Chetan Bhagat posted, "If you are stupid enough to sacrifice the future for the past, well, you deserve to become nothing more than a history lesson. [sic]"

The 46-year old added, "One leader represents the future. The other leader represents the past. [sic]" He felt that a party which ignores its "valuable assets" will be doomed, eventually.

Rajasthan Development

Sachin Pilot, Deputy Chief Minister of Congress, announced that the Ashok Gehlot-led government is in minority claiming that he has the support of 30 MLAs. "An organization where talented people are seen as threats rather than valuable assets is eventually doomed, [sic]" the writer said.