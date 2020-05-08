Chetan Bhagat is one of the most renowned Indian author and novelist, known for his mind-blowing pieces of work in writing. His books are quite motivational and inspiring, especially for young blood. Bhagat was even included in Time magazine's list of World's 100 Most Influential People in 2010.

As we all know many of his novels had been compiled into some blockbuster movies like 3 Idiots was inspired by his novel, 'Five Point Someone', likewise Kai Po Che was inspired by '3 Mistakes Of My Life'.

Moreover, 2 States and Half-Girlfriend have also been adapted to successful films, who did good business at the Box Office.

Another one of Bhagat's bestsellers 'Revolution 2020' hasn't been adopted as a film, despite its incredible success as a novel.

The Plot of Revolution 2020

An epic mixture of love, emotions, ambition and corruption, the story revolved around three childhood friends Gopal, Raghav and Aarti who struggle to find success and love in the city of Varanasi. Their friendship gets further complicated when both the boys end up loving the same girl, and then the story takes on the theme of corruption in the Indian society, ambition, politics, and a journey of self-discovery.

The story has so much promise, that audiences are eagerly awaiting this power-pack novel find its way to the silver screens.

Even though there have been a lot of speculations, it has been 9 years since the release of the book but still, there is no development about the movie based on Revolution 2020.

When Chetan Bhagat was quizzed about the same he had told a leading tabloid, "Many producers and film studios have desired to make a film on the novel, however, there was some issue regarding this venture, but now I have the rights of making a film on the novel."

What would be the star cast of Revolution 2020?

When this dream project becomes a reality, remains to be seen, but in the meantime, we decided to put our thinking caps on and take a look at how the star cast of Revolution 2020 the film, could look like.

Rajkummar Rao as Gopal

Rajkummar Rao is famous for his realistic acting and has been quite versatile in his roles, hence, we think Gopal's character suits him well. The main protagonist of this tale, Rao would do justice to the hardships that Gopal has to go through.

His character in the novel develops immensely as the tale goes on, and we can totally imagine Rajkummar's badass side as he shows Raghav his real place, while also fighting for his lady-love in the meantime.

Gopal is the pillar of this story, and thus Rajkummar would be the cornerstone of this film.

Shraddha Kapoor as Aarti

Since Aarti was quite an ambitious and a pretty woman whose desire was to become an Air hostess, we think Shraddha Kapoor would do justice to this role.

Since, Shraddha had also done something similar before, when she played Riya's character in Half-Girlfriend, another of Chetan Bhagat's written tale, we believe she would be perfect for this role too. With that said, her chemistry with Rajkummar in Stree was very cute, and we can expect something similar in Revolution 2020 as well.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Raghav

Raghav's character stands for righteousness and honesty in the book, which is why we feel Ayushmann Khurrana would be the perfect pick.

In recent times, he has proved his mettle in serious roles with films like Article 15 and Andhadhun. Ayushmann's exploits as an actor are there for all to see, and we feel there isn't any better candidate to play Raghav on the silver screen, than Mr Khurrana.

Pankaj Tripathi as MLA Shukla

Being a gem of an actor, Pankaj Tripathi has given some brilliant performances down the years in roles similar to that of MLA Shukla. Those familiar to the web series Mirzapur would agree with our claim that Tripathi would fill in the shoes of MLA Shukla with aplomb.

He can essentially own the character of MLA Shukla and this wraps up our ensemble dream star cast for the movie adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel Revolution 2020.