One of the cults shows Ramayana is back on DD National amid the lockdown. People are loving the show and making sure they are watching the show with honesty and nitty-gritty. Not only have the followers of the cult show watching it diligently, amid the ongoing craze, several rumours also suggested that Ayushmann Khurrana's mother-in-law Anita Kashyap played the role of Trijata in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

However, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has issued a statement that the reports are baseless as she was actually an educationist.

Check it out:

There's no truth to these reports of my mother, Mrs Anita Kashyap starring in the Ramayan show. All these reports are false. She was an educationist and has no connection with this show, whatsoever." — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) April 18, 2020

In fact, Ayushmann's father-in-law Yajan Kashyap, also claimed that the news is false. Speaking to a leading entertainment portal he said:

"This is just to clarify that news, which has been viral since this morning, that my wife, Anita Kashyap, mother of Tahira Kashyap, and mother-in-law of Ayushmann Khurrana, figured prominently in the well-known TV serial Ramayan, telecast in the 80s, is totally, baseless, false and concocted. She has never had any connection with acting and both of us lead a retired life. No reporter contacted us or our daughter Tahira, or our son-in-law Ayushmann in connection with this report."

Both the Kashyap and Khurrana households remained confused over the alleged similarity between Anita Kashyap and the actor playing Trijata. Even as the news claiming this connection between Ayushmann and Ramayan, was incorrect. Do you know Ayushmann does have another connection with the mythological series after all? Ayushmann's film Bala, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, the actor who played Sita in Ramayan, played Yami Gautam's mother?

Ramayan, which was a Sunday morning staple in the Eighties, returned to TV last month. The show that featured Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, and other prominent actors, airs on DD National twice a day. The show resonates with today's generation even today.