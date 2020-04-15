As we all know, that the most popular TV show Ramayan is being telecast again after 30 years on the small screen during the lockdown on publlic demand. Viewers are not just watching the show again but enjoying it with their families by going down the memory lane. Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita, also became nostalgic and shared a rare old photo of the entire star cast of Ramayan on Instagram.

The actress shared an old memory in which all the actors including Arun Govil who played Ram, Dara Singh who played Hanuman, Sanjay Jog who played Bharat and all other actors are seen posing for a photograph along with the entire 'behind the camera team'.

Dipika Chikhlia revealed that the photo features everyone from the team of Ramayan except actor Arvind Trivedi who played Ravan in the show. She captioned it saying, "The Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew ,Sagar Saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ...barring Ravan almost all Were there" She added, "Only wen we look back do we know what all we have left behind ....so many of the cast no more ...RIP to them all"

Not only this, but these are a rare and unseen picture of the cast of Ramayan that will make you nostalgic.

An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election @narendramodi @pmo#lkadvani##contest#election#ramayan pic.twitter.com/H5PsttaodC — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) April 12, 2020

This Black and white picture of Dipik and Arun is winning our hearts. Such an adorable picture.

Nostalgia alert!

Unbelievable this is Arun Govil, isn't he unrecognizable

Earlier in March, the star cast of Ramayan graced The Kapil Sharma Show where they spill the beans about the show and also revealed how fans used to treat them as gods after watching the show. Recalling a funny incident, Arun Govil revealed that a lot of renowned magazines approached him and other actors to do sensuous photoshoots.

Arun said, "While we were shooting for Ramayan, a lot of renowned magazines approached me and the other cast members to do sensuous photoshoots for them. They were so desperate that they were ready to pay hefty amounts of money for it. But none of us accepted their offers and we believed that our audiences' look up to and rest their faith in us. We could never take the chance of breaking their trust for money."

Well, isn't these photos gem! we can't take our eyes off this beautiful jodi of Ram and Sita!