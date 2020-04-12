It's a known fact that Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra, who met on the sets of a reality talent hunt show, 'Cinestar's Ki Khoj', were in a relationship for about seven years. They started working together in popular television show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann which began on August 14, 2006.

Not only did hey work together on television's popular daily soap, the ex-lovers were also part of various special shows on GEC's.

Back in 2009 Sharad and Divyanka were part of Diwali's special celebration where they re-created two iconic characters of Ramayana Lord Ram and Lord Sita. Not only did they recreate the divine culture for the show, but they also got married on national television.

Yes, you heard that right!

It so happened that, the god there was a sequence where they had to get married and we have proof that they got married. Holding each other's hand, preforming the garland ceremony, It was a sight to behold for the fans as the entire marriage sequence was so visually appealing.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Divyanka and Sharad, dated for good 7 years and then eventually their connection strayed and they lost touch. Sharad went abroad to pursue his studies in acting, while Divyanka continued with small TV shows. Although they spoke once in a while, there was nothing more to it. However, after a year, Sharad came back and they rekindled their lost love but nothing happened.

Cut to present, Sharad is married to Ripci Bhatia and Divyanka is married to Vivek Dahiya.