The current lockdown scenario has taken us back to our childhood and good old days. Just a week ago, the 80s show Ramayana and Mahabharat came back on Doordarshan. After which many GEC's have started to re-run their old shows. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the self-quarantine period filled with entertainment.

We all know the 90's era where mythological shows bloomed on TV. There were three Ramayan's made on GEC. The oldest being Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan followed by and Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonarjee's Ramayan and the last one was Gagan Malik and Neha Sargam's Ramayan on Zee TV which ran from August 12, 2012, to September 1, 2013, originally is back again on &TV.

Did you Know Divyanka Tripathi was in Ramayan?

She will be seen in Neha Sargam and Gagan Malik's Ramayana, The beautiful and gorgeous actress played the rose of an Apsara in the mythological show. As per the screenplay she had been sent to cause a delay in Lord Ram and Sita's wedding ceremony. In the sequence, she looked like a dream coming down from heaven.

Check out some of her looks:

Speaking about her role as Apsara and costume Divyanka said:

The sequence on which she will be seen

I play an Apsara and want to delay Ram and Sita's wedding beyond the opportune time, Sun God assumes the form of a beautiful apsara i.e. me. Smitten by my look, dance, and performance, everybody will get oblivious of passage of time.

On her look as Apsara

I have been given an Amrapali styling with a stunningly beautiful white costume.

Divyanka started her career as a contestant as Cinestar ki Khoj on Zee TV she won the reality show and then did few cameos on Zee Tv. After which there was no stopping for her she turned out to be a household name as Ishi Maa with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

With the re-runs of show, many of you who must have missed Divyanka Tripathi's appearance in Ramayana as Apsara here is a chance to see it again.