With most things around us being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, this time of quarantine, social distancing and self-isolation has become a dull affair. But there's no reason to be sad and wonder how to be entertained. International Business Times brings to you five shows of AltBalaji and Zee 5 to binge-watch with your family and make up for the lost time.

Mentalhood

This 10-episodic show beautifully showcases the journey of parenting from Motherhood to Mentalhood. What has made Mentalhood a smash hit amongst parents is its portrayal of not just one, but a diverse set of six supermoms who do their best to meet the unrealistic and unreasonable demands of their kids.

The show features Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor making her digital debut. Playing the role of Meira Sharma, a model from a small town, she along with her husband Anmol (played by Sanjay Suri) do their best to be the perfect dream-team for their children. The web-series also features Dino Morea as a stay-at-home dad named Aakash Fernandes, Sandhya Mridul as 'Momzilla' Anuja Joshi aka AJO. Portraying the workaholic mother in a commendable manner is Shilpa Shukla as Namrata Dalmia. The diversity amongst the mothers continues as Shruti Seth plays a spiritual mom named Diksha. And finally, we see Tillotama Shome as the super-hyper mother Preity Khosla who is on her toes all day. It's relatable and you will love binge-watching Menatlhood!

CodeM

The series revolves around an Indian Army lawyer, Monica Mehra played by Jennifer Winget, who uncovers an uncomfortable truth while investigating an open & shut case of a militant encounter. The incident involves the killings of an officer and two militants that further sees the mother of the militants set herself ablaze. In a quest to find out what happened, Monica discovers the truth which leads to a twist in the tale. This turn of events sees Monica decide to side with justice and investigate deeper to uncover the inconvenient truths about the army and army men.

Class Of 2020

The Class of 2020 is a coming-of-age teenage drama that revolves around a bunch of teenagers whose lives get intertwined with drugs, relationships, sex, and peer pressure. The show, a sequel to the Class of 2017, is filled with lots of real-life instances of fun, love, and friendship which is exactly what the students face on a day-to-day basis. Filled with an ensemble of grey characters who depict today's confused state of millennials, the web-series features actors like Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pande, Nibedita Pal, Jatin Suri, Nausheen Ali Sardar, Rushad Rana, Alam Khan, Pallavi Mukherjee, Mazhar Khan, Joyeeta Chatterjee amongst others.

Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala

The story revolves around the lives of two aspiring chefs, Nitya and Vikram, who fall in love but get separated due to unforeseen circumstances. Nitya, played by Divyanka Tripathi is a perfectionist in every sense and has big dreams which are not bound by traditions, customs or any other superstitions. On the other hand, Vikram, played by Rajeev Khandelwal, is the complete opposite of Nitya as he loves experimenting with food. A two Michelin Star chef, Vikram cooks from his heart and not from his mind. While Nitya falls in love with Vikram's talented personality and his cooking, it is love at first sight for Vikram. This love story with all its spice and masala is the perfect recipe for your binge-watching session.

Dil Hi Toh Hai



The third season starts with a two-year leap post the accident and, at this time, the life of the Noons has undergone a drastic change with their business setback. With Ritwik (played by Karan Kundrra ) slipping into coma and Palak (played by Yogita Bihani) becoming a lifeless soul she is still keeping up with her responsibilities towards the Noon family and her daughters. On the other hand, Reeva takes the reins in her hands and tries to save whatever is left of the family business with the help of Vikrant (played by Paras Arora), the stepson of Vijaypath. Vikrant, who came into the life of the Noons as a blessing in disguise also gets married to Palak and takes care of her daughters as well. With a lot of twists and turns in the love story of Ritvik and Palak, will Palak and Rithvik find a way back to each other, is what forms the crux of the show?

So what are you thinking, make your self quarantined Saturday night at home by immersing yourself by watching these shows with your family!