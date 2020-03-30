The current pandemic situation has changed the functioning of everything across the globe. Looking at the positive side is of utmost importance right now and Shraddha Kapoor shares how she is trying to make the most out of the current situation.

"It's a blessing in disguise for me as I needed this quality time with my family. I needed to get in touch with the little things and moments in life, which are actually important but get overlooked due to the fast pace of life," Shraddha Kapoor said.

She continued, "I really needed a break after back-to-back films, so I am making the most of this time."

From walking down the memory lane to enjoying home-made food to draping a traditional nauvari saree, Shraddha seems to be making the most out of her lockdown time. Earlier, she had urged people to stay indoors for their own and other's safety amid coronavirus outbreak.

She posted on Instagram, "Hi beautiful people; Hope all of you are taking good care of yourselves.

This 21 day lockdown is a safety measure for our entire country. How we look at this time, is entirely up to us. Let's choose to look at it positively, please.

Let's use this time to grow. We can meditate, spend time with our families, practice a healthy lifestyle, learn something new, enjoy the simple things, have gratitude & be calm. Let's keep the love in our hearts & be united in this together.

To Lots & lots of love."

So far, the actress had a good 2019 with films like Saaho and Chhichhore and started 2020 with a bang with Street Dancer 3D.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her lastest film Baaghi 3 and will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor.