Shraddha Kapoor has been taking Bollywood like a storm. She has been experimenting with different genres and fans have been enjoying that a lot. Being Quarantined, Aashique 2 star Shraddha has been sharing the glimpse of personal life on social media. On March 22, 2020, Shraddha shared a video of herself supporting the Janta Curfew along with her family. She was last seen in action-packed Baaghi 3 which managed to do good on Box office. Shraddha's elegance during promotion was applauded by all of her fans.

Turning into a true Marathi Mulgi, ABCD 2 actress has extended her warm wishes on the occasion of Gudi Padwa 2020 and wished her fans in a unique style. She shared monochrome photo collage with her maternal grandmother and her own mother donning a beautiful saree. She wrote a caption in Marathi which read,

"पिढ्यानपिढ्या जपलेला पेहराव...साडी

पिढ्यानपिढ्या उभारलेला सन्मान...गुढी

पिढ्यानपिढ्या चालत आलेला वारसा...

गुढीपाडव्याच्या आणि मराठी नववर्षाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

"

Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor also dropped a comment on the picture remembering their Nani and wrote, "This photo makes me so happy and emotional, miss amma so much." In the shared picture, Shraddha looks just like her mother Shivangi Kolhapure, sister of Padmani Kolhapure. In the caption shared by the actress, she has stressed on the importance of dressing up in a saree that has been a legacy carried on since generations, from her grandmother to her mother and now she too is living up to it. Shraddha looks mesmerizing as she dons a typical Maharashtrian saree with nath on her face. Her hair can be seen tied in a messy bun.

Shraddha who is not only known for acting but also for her dancing, as well as singing skills, was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Before that, she was seen in a dance musical film, Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and Prabhudeva.