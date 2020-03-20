10 years ago when Dibakar Banerjee under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, managed by Ektaa Kapoor, launched a talent named Rajkumar Yadav, hardly did they know that a decade from then he would convert himself into a fine star named Rajkummar Rao, who would be on the must-work-with' list of various popular directors and producers.

In a heartfelt post on Twitter, Rajkummar Rao shared a note thanking everyone for his support. " It's been 10 years for me in this industry. A dream that I saw in my hometown as a kid and to actually see it coming alive is nothing but a blessing.

'Big thanks to YOU'

A big thank you to all my co-actors, directors, producers and technicians and big thanks to YOU, the audience and cinema lovers, all across the world. It wouldn't have been possible without your love and support. Thank you my Karma Bhoomi Mumbai. It's just a humble beginning for me. I have always tried to push my boundaries and to entertain you and engage you with my work," wrote the actor.

When the actor started his journey in the Hindi film industry he began as the new face Rajkumar Yadav. According to reports, superstitions made him believe that an additional 'M' in his name and substitution of Yadav with Rao would bring him more fame and stardom in his career.

It’s been 10 years for me in the industry. My heart is filled with gratitude ??❤️ pic.twitter.com/R74aB21GdC — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 19, 2020

In the later years, he gained a separate fan-base for himself who looked forward to his performances in films such as Omerta, Stree, Judgemental Hai Kya, where the director managed to treat him more like the actor than the star.