ISRO is set to make history again with the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 on Monday, July 15. India's second lunar mission will land on a completely unexplored part of the moon, near the South pole. No country has ever gone before - the Moon's south polar region and India will be the first country to do so.

Chandrayaan 2 will explore the topography of the moon and its composition and will also search for water besides conducting in-situ studies. India's lunar mission to the Moon will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The probe's mission is to place a rover on the moon in order to widen the knowledge on Earth's only natural satellite.

The launch will take place in the wee hours of Monday at 2:51 am. The best way to watch it will be live from Sriharikota. However, that option is not possible for everyone since the registration would have been closed by now on the space centre's website.

Viewers can tune into Doordarshan at 1:30 am on Monday morning since the channel will do a live broadcast of the launch. However, if you don't have access to a television set, you can always log onto ISRO's website, which will be live streaming the entire launch. The live stream will also be posted on social media platforms.

Follow -- @isro -- on Twitter and on Facebook -- https://www.facebook.com/ISRO. You can also go to ISRO's page on YouTube from where they might do a live stream.