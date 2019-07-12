The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun final checks for the historic launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's second expedition to the moon, early on Monday morning, this time to explore the dark side of the moon that faces away from the earth, media reports say.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII, Isro's most powerful launcher yet, will carry the lunar probe to the orbit from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in coastal Andhra.

"Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III carrying Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is undergoing launch checks at the launch pad in Sriharikota. The launch is scheduled at 2:51 am on July 15," Isro said in a statement.

Watch Sri P Kunnikrishnan, Director URSC, ISRO talk about the complexities and challenges in developing Chandrayaan 2, the most advanced spacecraft by India yet - https://t.co/kNpFGlXjOn#RocketScience pic.twitter.com/V7GMtmJfjA — ISRO (@isro) July 11, 2019

Isro's lander is expected to land on the moon on September 6 or 7 after a journey that could last more than 50 days. "In future, the nation will depend more on planetary missions. After the Chandrayaan-1 mission, we are now entering into Chandrayaan-2 mission. We had slipped many times but now it will be launched on July 15 at 2:51 am," Isro Chairman K Sivan said.

Chandrayaan-2's landing site is about 70 degrees south latitude of the moon, which is the southern-most location for any mission until now.

Here is a compilation of all the hard facts and juicy tidbits that you wanted to know about this first-of-its-kind mission: