The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C46) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, early Wednesday (May 22) morning at about 5.30 am. The 25-hour countdown for ISRO PSLV-C46 launch started at 4:30 am today.

The PSLV-C46 will carry the radar imaging earth observation satellite, RISAT-2B. With the launch of RISAT-2B, the satellite will be able to observe weather conditions all through the day.

This is the 48th mission of ISRO's PSLV mission where the rocket will place the RISAT-2B into an orbit of about 555 km at an inclination of 37 degrees.

Having an operational life for five years, RISAT-2B satellite will be used for agriculture, forestry and disaster management. The PSLV rocket, that will fly on Wednesday, is the core alone variant without the strap on motors.

Features of RISAT-2B

The satellite weighing 615 kg will beef up India's surveillance capabilities from the sky

RISAT 2B will be launched into a 37° inclined orbit at 555 km orbital height

RISAT 2B, RISAT 2BR1 and RISAT 2BR2 will be launched later this year on Indian PSLV launch vehicles.

Where to Watch ISRO PSLV-C46 Launch

ISRO has made special arrangements for viewers to watch the PSLV-C46 launch live from the viewers' gallery situated in Sriharikota, the online registrations for which have now been closed. However, viewers who cannot personally be present at Sriharikota can watch the PSLV-C46 launch live online at 5:00 am onwards on Doordarshan and ISRO's official website.

Earlier this year, ISRO launched two major missions into space. In January, PSLV-C44 launched Microsat-R and Kalamsat-V2, the fourth stage of which was used as an experimental platform.

Also, India successfully launched GSAT-31, the communication satellite, from Kourou, French Guiana in February this year.