Two constables attached to RT Nagar police station were attacked by unidentified malefactors on Saturday, November 30, after the police caught a gang for illegal drug consumption.

The incident happened near Venkatashamappa Layout in Chamundi Nagar, when the police officers in mufti were patrolling the area. The officers caught a gang for smoking marijuana and were trying to take them into custody when the head constable Nagaraj and another constable named Chandrakanth was stabbed by one of the miscreants.

The police officers were taken to MS Ramaiah hospital at New BEL Road and are undergoing treatment. Nagaraj sustained injuries to his abdomen after being stabbed twice while Chandrakanth suffered injuries in his leg and hands.

According to reports, both officers were doing rounds of the area after several residents complained of people using abandoned and under-construction buildings for illegal activities.

On Saturday, the police saw a group of four people, around 25 years old, smoking marijuana near a building and tried to take them into custody. Two of them escaped from the grips of police but the officers nabbed the other two and alerted the Bengaluru City Police's mobile vehicular patrol Hoysala.

Rather than waiting for the patrol vehicle, the officers decided to take the offenders in an auto-rickshaw, when one of the wrongdoers stabbed the head constable with a machete and tried to escape. Constable Chandrakanth, who tried to stop the miscreant was also attacked and they fled the scene.