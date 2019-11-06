Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Karnataka Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote a letter to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) commissioner, BH Anil Kumar, to take legal actions against issues of excessive and illegal commercial activity in residential areas.

In September, Chandrasekhar had urged residents and resident welfare associations of Bengaluru to file complaints with the civic body against illegal establishments at commercial areas like pubs and massage parlours that are creating a public nuisance.

He said if the Joint Commissioners do not act on such complaints then he, along with Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan and other party MLAs, will take up the complaints with BBMP. MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar in his letter to the BBMP commissioner said that he has received over 120 complaints from the residents and resident welfare associations stating that no action has been taken over their complaints by the civic administration.

"Serious questions arise about BBMPs responsiveness to citizens reporting illegalities – it is BBMPs solemn obligation to do everything to uphold the law," read the letter.

He has also asked the responsible officials to take legal actions on these illegalities and come up with rules and guidelines for the legal establishments in his letter. He has pointed out things to be done by the officials.

Here's the list: