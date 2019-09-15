The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Karnataka, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Sunday urged the Bengaluru residents to file complaints against establishments like pubs and massage parlours, that are creating a public nuisance.

The BJP MP has asked the people to register their complaints with city' civic administration body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP). He asked the residents to approach the Joint Commissioner of BBMP on the issue and give a copy of it to the BBMP Commissioner, BH Anil Kumar IAS.

Chandrasekhar said if the Joint Commissioners do not act on such complaints then he, along with BJP MP from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan, and other party MLAs will take up the complaints with BBMP.

"This Accountable governance initiative in line with Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi vision - that cities are about its citizens and Swachhata Hi Seva movement to clean and liveable cities for ALL," read his statement.

Read the full statement below:-

It is BBMP's obligation and responsibility to the citizens that they serve - to act decisively and firmly on complaints of illegal activities in residential areas. Residential areas are designed to provide safe, livable areas for Bengalureans and their families. Zoning and other laws and guidelines exist to ensure precisely that. Any commercial activity in a residential area must be legal and must respect and not disturb or disrupt the lives of families living there in any way.

In a recent meeting presided over by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in which Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar and BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar were present, the issue of illegal commercialization was raised by me and other public representatives of our city.

Chief Minister instructs BBMP to ensure Citizen Rights and Laws are Enforced

The Chief Minister instructed BBMP Commissioner to take immediate strict action as per law on all kinds of violations of zoning regulations in residential areas such as Illegal bars, Illegal pubs, Illegal massage parlours, Illegal restaurants and all other kinds of Illegal commercial establishments.

It was further made clear that BBMP Joint Commissioners will be responsible and accountable for the same. Our CM BS Yediyurappa has reiterated his commitment to citizen-centric, clean, accountable governance in Bengaluru in keeping with the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi of cities future decided by citizens and Swachhata Hi Seva.

Call to Action for Citizens'

I call upon citizens and RWAs to register any complaints in writing of illegal activities - to the Joint Commissioner of their Zone, local Police station and also submit a copy to Commissioner BBMP about:

1. Illegal commercial activities/establishments.

2. Commercial establishments that may be legal but that are creating public nuisances like garbage, Noise, law and order.

BJP MPs / MLA will step to ensure that BBMP protects residents' rights

If the concerned Joint Commissioner does not act on such complaints for 7 days, a copy of the complaint can be sent to my office NewBengaluru@rajeev.in. Rest assured that I and my fellow Member of Parliament PC Mohan and our colleagues BJP MLAs that represent the people of Bengaluru, will follow each of these cases with BBMP as part of our mission of zero-tolerance to lawbreakers and to ensure process of accountability of BBMP towards safe, livable residential areas and compliance with zoning laws.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar concluded his statement saying "Come, let's work together in partnership to make Bengaluru a city where all Bengalureans can live peacefully and laws that safeguard citizens' rights are always respected and followed."