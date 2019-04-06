A security guard at a Gurugram hospital was stabbed to death by his colleague on April 5, Friday. The incident took place at 5 am when the accused and the victim had an altercation on the third floor of the hospital. The victim, 25-year-old Jugal Kishore, who was from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, was guarding the ICU ward when he was stabbed, reports Hindustan Times.

The incident was caught on five CCTV cameras installed on the floor.

According to reports, Naufil Anwar, the accused, was seen entering the hospital and stabbing Jugal and fleeing the scene. However, later, he told other guards of his crime and asked them to call the police.

Jugal suffered from 15 stab injuries on his face, stomach, chest and hand.

"In the footage, Anwar is seen walking towards the hospital with a knife and entering the hospital premises, after putting the dagger in his trousers' pocket. He is then seen climbing the hospital stairs with slight difficulty as he tries to hide the dagger in the pocket. He is then seen going up to the third floor and dragging the victim across the stairs," Shamsher Singh, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), was quoted as saying by HT.

"Two minutes later, they are seen in a scuffle, which ends with the accused stabbing the victim multiple times, leaving him dead. The camera of the hospital has also recorded the accused fleeing the spot after the victim fell down," he added.

After Anwar fled the scene, a group of 10 people surrounded Jugal who was in pain. However, none of them helped him.

When the police received a phone call saying that a man was murdered in the hospital. A team rushed to the spot and shifted Jugal's body to the morgue. The police believe that personal rivalry between the two could have been the cause of Jugal's murder.