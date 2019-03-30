A German couple of Indian origin in Munich, Germany were attacked by a Guinea man during the early hours of Friday, March 29.

The Guinea man attacked them with a knife. 49-year-old Prashant Basarur died after sustaining multiple stab injuries in his body and head while his wife, 43-year-old Smita Basarur remains in critical condition in the hospital with stab injuries as well, reports Hindustan Times.

The incident unfolded when the couple was an argument with the Guinea man who happens to be their neighbour outside their apartment complex. In a fit of rage, the Guinea man then took out a knife and attacked the duo.

The sounds from the scuffle attracted the neighbours' attention who alerted the police. According to HT, the attacker did not fight back when he was arrested. He was immediately produced at the magistrate's court in Augsburg where he was charged with attempt to murder. However, now the charges will change to murder since Prashant died from the injuries.

The police have ruled out terror angle from the investigation.

India's external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is currently making arrangements for Prashant's brother to go to Germany. She has also asked the Indian Mission in Munich to take care of the couple's children till their mother was well enough to take care of them.