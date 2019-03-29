An image that shows a UFO hovering above the skies of Brandenburg airport in Berlin is now the hottest debating point among alien enthusiasts and conspiracy theorists. The image was submitted by the eyewitness to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) after he spotted something circular hovering in the skies while taking a photo from the TV Tower in Berlin.

As the image went viral, popular conspiracy theorist and self-proclaimed extraterrestrial researcher Scott C Waring analyzed them and claimed that this sighting is indisputable proof of alien existence. Waring also argued that UFO sightings have witnessed a steep rise in and around airports over the past few years and this indicates that aliens are visiting earth to monitor our activities.

"Here is an interesting report from MUFON. A person took some photos and noticed a UFO on two of the photos. What looks like a ring UFO may be one solid craft with the top center having a dark tinted dome window area on it. The UFO moves its position when it notices the passenger jet approaching it. This makes me think there is a possibility of the UFO having shown up on airport radar. The UFO itself was probably hovering over Berlin Brandenburg Airport for a few minutes before it was forced to move out of the path of a jet. A lot of UFOs have been recorded over Airports over the years. I guess anything that flies has the newest and highest tech for safety reasons and that makes it worth investigating by aliens," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

In the website post, Waring revealed that the UFO could be more than 22 meters long. He also added that the UFO is equipped with camouflaging abilities so that it could stay unnoticed in the skies. Unfortunately, a video of this UFO sighting is not available yet.

Even though the claims made by Waring used to get positive responses from alien enthusiasts, experts have always dismissed his claims stating that pareidolia is causing these visual hallucinations. As per experts, pareidolia is the peculiar capability of the human brain to form familiar images on unrecognizable patterns.

The new UFO sighting was reported by Waring just a few hours after ÚFO Mania', another popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel released a video that shows a bizarre flying object hovering near a mountain range in Venezuela. Interestingly, the UFO spotted in Venezuela emanated lights from all across its body and it apparently performed zig-zag movements while flying in the air. As the video went viral, several people claimed that this sighting is a strong sign that aliens from deep space are visiting the earth.