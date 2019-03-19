A website named 'UFO Sightings Daily' is now one of the most popular picks among alien enthusiasts and conspiracy theorists. The website is run by a self-proclaimed extraterrestrial researcher named Scott C Waring and over the past few years, he has spotted many anomalies in pictures of Mars and Moon released by NASA.

A couple of days back, Waring spotted a weird structure on the Red Planet, and he argues that it might be actually a crashed UFO used by aliens. The researcher spotted this image from a NASA image taken by the Curiosity Rover. Interestingly, the alleged UFO spotted in the image shares striking similarities with the flying ships we have seen in Hollywood sci-fi films.

In his recent website post, Waring claims that the UFO is more than 40 meters long, and he also urged the United States space agency to take a closer look at the craft to unveil mysteries regarding alien life.

"I found a crashed disk on a hilltop of Mars in this week's most recent Curiosity Rover photos. The disk was half visible and about 30% of it was buried below the surface of the hill. Estimated size of the UFO is about 40 meters. It looks like the rover was not heading in this object's direction, but rather the camera accidentally swept past it when looking around. I would really like to drive that rover over to this hilltop and get a closer look at this ancient craft," wrote Waring on his website.

A few weeks back, Scott C Waring has apparently spotted some fossil-like remains on the Red Planet. After spotting these mysterious structures, Waring assured that aliens have once lived on Mars, and they might have wiped out from the surface following an unknown cataclysmic event. Waring also urged the United States president Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA, so that he can open up many mysteries regarding extraterrestrial life.

Even though Scott C Waring has made it a habit of uploading photos featuring anomalies on NASA images, experts have dismissed his claims stating that his posts are actually a clear case of pareidolia. As per experts, pareidolia is the capability of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns.