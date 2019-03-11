Scott C Waring, a self-proclaimed extraterrestrial researcher who is operating from Taiwan, is known for releasing various anomalies of images taken by NASA rovers from Mars. Now, after analysing a series of pictures in 'Gigapan', the researcher has argued that he has found concrete evidence of an ancient alien city on the Red Planet.

In one of the photos, Waring spotted a bizarre white structure and argued that it might be a freshly made statue. He also made it clear that fresh structures like these are solid proof of aliens living on Mars even now.

"At first, I had only found one interesting object in this photo...a white object which could easily be...a living species...of the Mars. I believe the white object is actually a freshly made statue, which means a sparse population of this alien species still live here," wrote Waring on is website UFO Sightings Daily.

In the website post, Waring also claimed to have discovered structures similar to pyramids and doorways. As there are several anomalies on these pictures, Waring assured that these images could be actually from an alien city on the Red Planet.

This is not the first time that Waring is spotting bizarre anomalies on Mars. A few weeks back, Waring spotted a fossil-like structure on Mars and claimed that it might be the evidence of bizarre creatures that once roamed on the planet. After making this discovery, Waring also urged United States president Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA.

Waring also assured everyone that he will reveal all the dark secrets surrounding alien life if he gets appointed as the head of the United States space agency.

However, experts have always dismissed the claims made by Waring stating that it is a classic case of pareidolia which is making the self-proclaimed researcher figure out known images from unknown patterns.