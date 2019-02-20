Scott C Waring, a popular extraterrestrial researcher who is based in Taiwan, has been spotting anomalies in NASA's Mars images and his findings have made conspiracy theorists believe that alien life on the Red Planet is a reality.

Recently, on his website 'UFO Sightings Daily', Scott C Waring claimed to have discovered an alien temple located on the surface of Mars. Waring also added that he made this astounding discovery using the Martian images released by NASA on its official website.

"I was looking through this week's uploads made by the Curiosity Rover and found that in the distance was an ancient temple structure built on a hilltop. The structure has five or more levels, each one getting smaller than the one before it. The top level is the highest. The main structure at the top of the levels looks like a pyramid with the top built flat. Each level has a flat perfectly horizontal top so that someone or something can walk on it," wrote Waring.

After making this discovery, Waring also urged NASA to send their rover to this area, so that thorough investigations can be done to unveil the mysteries surrounding this structure.

"I believe the rover will not investigate this because NASA's true mission is to drop feed the public boring information about space so it satisfies them, but keeps the public in the dark about the true nature of the surface of Mars," added Waring.

Interestingly, at first glance, the apparent structure spotted on the Red Planet seems very similar to the Hindu temples located in South India. However, experts soon dismissed the claims made by Waring and revealed that this is a classic case of pareidolia.

As per experts, the human brain has a peculiar capability to form known images on unknown patterns, and it is the main reason behind the Waring's visual hallucinations.

A few days back, Scott C Waring had also requested Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA. As per Waring, if he is appointed the head of NASA, he will be able to solve all the mysteries regarding the existence of alien life in the universe.