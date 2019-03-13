Popular extraterrestrial researcher Scott C Waring is now one of the most popular names among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The researcher who is apparently operating from Taiwan via his website 'UFO Sightings Daily' has figured out several anomalies in Martian and lunar images, and these findings have played a crucial role in elevating his popularity among the public.

Now, Waring has figured out another anomaly in a lunar photo from NASA. In his recent post, Waring claims that he has found a strange structure on the moon's surface. Even though the picture is not very clear, Waring claims that the structure has an oval shape with two thick arms coming out of it. He also added that the structure is equipped with some kind of antennas.

"I found this alien structure near the edge of a crater in an old NASA photo today. The structure looks like an oval sphere with two thick arms coming out of it. It also appears to have a few antennas or thin structures coming out of its top centre. The shininess indicates it is absolutely a metallic surface," wrote Waring.

He also speculated that the strange object could be at least 1.5 miles long. The self-proclaimed researcher also added that space agencies all over the world are controlled by NASA, and NASA itself is involved in a sinister game. As per Waring, NASA is trying to mentally manipulate people to believe all information given out by the space agency.

"We only know and trust what NASA says. Its mental manipulation. We only know what they tell us, what they teach us, what they chose to tell us about. But have you ever asked yourself...what does NASA choose to not tell us about?" added Waring.

A few weeks back, after spotting alien-like structures on Mars, Waring has urged United States president Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA. Waring also assured that he will reveal all hidden secrets about alien life if he gets a chance to work in the US space agency.

Even though Scott C Waring's findings are often accepted by alien enthusiasts, experts have always dismissed his claims stating that it is a classic case of pareidolia. As per experts, pareidolia is a peculiar capability of the human brain to form recognizable patterns on unknown images.