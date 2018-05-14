Cannes Film Festival 2018 kicked off on May 8 and will conclude on May 19. Indian actresses for years have been walking the red carpet at the prestigious film fest, currently in its 71st edition, to represent various brands — Bollywood diva's Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Huma Qureshi to name a few.

Huma has made another appearance at Cannes for charity organisation 'Fashion for Relief'. She wore a white gown with a long side slit, designed by Elio Abou Fayssal. She teamed the gown with a heavy cape jacket that gives out a royal vibe. Her minimal makeup and her updo hairstyle complemented to her overall look.

The actress shared a slow-motion video of her walk, and she looks like a queen. Huma has so far made three appearances.

According to an IANS report, Huma is the brand ambassador for Grey Goose and is representing the same at Cannes 2018. She talked about the #metoo movement, Freedom of expression and the situation of women in India. She also shared some personal experiences.

She told IANS, "Well, as a woman, absolutely, I have had to deal with people making advances at me, but not just people from the business of film industry, but people across different professions and different strata. I think it has a lot to do with power, it is not only limited to the film business."

"In India and elsewhere in the world, the moment a woman speaks out against harassment, people sort of start making all sorts of character judgments about her, about her morality, about what she was wearing and all such things and I think that is not fair," she added.

Huma spoke about many other important issues as well at the opening of the Indian Pavilion at Cannes 2018.