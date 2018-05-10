The Dangal actor Aamir Khan and the Queen actress Kangana Ranaut are known to have similar sensibilities in cinema and the rumor is that they might team up to do a film together. A picture of the two with the producer Kamal Jain has started to go around social media.

Kamal Jain who is producing Manikarnika: The Oueen Of Jhansi starring Kangana Ranaut had told mid-day that "a collaboration" might be on the cards.

Kamal told Mid-Day, "The meeting was regarding a collaboration that is in the works. It was a positive meeting. We had a long discussion, and are hopeful that something more fruitful comes of it."

The producer and the actors talked about a biopic project on Arunima Sinha, who is the first female amputee to scale the Mount Everest.

A source revealed to Mid-Day, "The film was originally expected to be backed by Farhan Akhtar, but was later acquired by DAR Motion Pictures. Given its compelling storyline, it won't be surprising if Aamir Khan also comes on board as producer."



Jain did not confirm the involvement of both the stars in the project.

"When things are finalized, we will make an announcement. For now, we are in the process of putting things together. I can't divulge any further details on the project," he said.

Apparently, Kangana is keen on releasing Manikarnika in China after the success of Aamir Khan's Dangal and Secret Superstar in the Chinese market. As Mr. Perfectionist Khan seems to be making waves at the Chinese film market, the actress has sought his advice about releasing her upcoming film in China.