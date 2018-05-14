The 71st Cannes Film Festival is happening and our Bollywood Divas are slaying the red carpet. Earlier we saw Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, and Huma Qureshi. And now Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has amazed the fans with her look this year.

She wore a stunning Michael Cinco gown in one of the red carpet events and next to her was little Aaradhya in a cute red dress. The mother-daughter duo looked absolutely adorable together as they walked hand in hand to the event. On May 13th, Aishwarya wore an off-shoulder Rami Kadi gown and Aaradhya wore a white dress to sync with her mom.

The actress shared a really cute picture with her daughter and the fans are showering the comments with 'awww'.

Talking to PTI about Aaradhya and her fashion choices, Aishwarya said "She has never put nail polish till date. She is a normal girl who is aware of all her Disney princesses. I joked with her teachers that I am going for the weekend to play fancy dress for Aaradhya so she kind of gets to see me in princess gowns."

Aaradhya was clicked posing in front of the photographers and talking about that, Aishwarya revealed,"There were some pictures where she is waving, I asked her what she was doing and she said I was telling them 'No, no photos, bas theek hai. (That's enough)' that was so cute. I realized she also posed for pictures when I was busy."

Looks like Aaradhya is all set to become a star just like her Mom. The duo is usually spotted hanging out together at several events. The paparazzi just cannot get enough of their cuteness.