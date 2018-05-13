Former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan nailed her first appearance in Cannes Film Festival 2018 with a Manish Arora off-shoulder maxi. But her second appearance on the red carpet has left everyone spellbound.

While attending the screening of the film 'Girls of the Sun (Les Filles du Soleil)' at the 71st edition of the prestigious film festival, the 44-year-old actress opted for a Michael Cinco fish-cut gown. The Dubai-based fashion designer is also responsible for her last year's beautiful Cinderella gown at Cannes.

But this year her gorgeous fish cut gown and long tail grabbed everyone's attention. And, the purple hue of the gown accentuated the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor's fair skin tone. She kept her accessories very minimal and let her makeup do all the talking.

The actress's daughter, Aaradhya also appeared with her mother while she was getting ready for her red carpet appearance at Cannes. Aaradhya also looked very pretty in a red princess gown.

On her first day at Cannes 2018, the Bollywood actress shined on the red carpet in a pastel sequenced dress designed by Manish Arora.

Reflections....... A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 5:29am PDT

Circle of Life ??✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

Apart from the Jodhaa Akbar actress, other Indian celebs Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have also attended the prestigious film festival.