Director Mahesh Narayanan's Malayalam movie C U Soon starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, has received mixed reviews and ratings from the audience across the globe.

C U Soon is a mystery-thriller film, which has been written, directed and edited by Mahesh Narayanan. Besides playing an important role, Fahadh Faasil has also produced the movie with his wife Nazriya Nazim under his banner Fahadh Faasil and Friends. It started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 1.

C U Soon story: Jimmy (Roshan Mathew) is working in a Middle Eastern company and he falls in love with Anu (Darshana Rajendran) after getting connected to her via a dating app. Despite never meeting her in person, he introduces her to his mother. Things get complicated when she sends a suicide note-video to him and police take him into custody. How his cousin, Kevin (Fahadh Faasil) prove his innocence forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Mahesh Narayanan has penned an interesting and engaging script for C U Soon, but it appears to be inspired by the 2018 American mystery thriller film Searching. The movie could have been an even better watch, if the director had presented the story in a different way, say the audience.

Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran have delivered brilliant performances in C U Soon, but it is Darshana, who steals the show. The movie has brilliant production values and stunning picturization and background score are the big attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

C U Soon movie review: We bring you some viewers' responses to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's reactions:

V I J U V I J A Y A N @vijuvijayan6

#CUSoon - A perfect lockdown movie! The writing & making is so neat that you don't feel it's just a virtual film! Thumbs up The lead trio Fahadh, Roshan & Darshana are great and drive this emotional thriller in an engaging manner...!

Christopher Kanagaraj @Chrissuccess

#CUSoon (Malayalam|2020) - AMAZON PRIME. Entire film shot using Phone during this lockdown. Making style resembles 'Searching', base plot is similar to 'KhudaHaafiz'. Gud writing & superb editing. Neat perf from Fahadh, Roshan & Darshana. Well made-Engaging & Exciting Thriller!

Siddarth Srinivas @sidhuwrites

#CUSoon on Amazon Prime. A flat and unexciting computer-screen experiment that has the space to get really creepy and thrilling, but doesn't explore it. The film keeps teasing you for a big reveal which never comes, and the 'Searching' hangover is unavoidable. Disappointing!

TOᗰ ᕼᗩᖇᗪY @classsytweeting

#CUSoon was really good.! Those who wud have seen Searching will surely like the making of this movie. Fahad is flawless as usual, infact everyone were perfect. Probably the only good Prime Video premiere that has come out till now..

Random Corporate @2014SeDeshdrohi

Watched #CUSoon on @PrimeVideoIN. Refreshing, yet hard-hitting tale. Unique, excellently executed. Fahadh Faasil was classic. Being a non-Malayalee, it wasn't tough to understand the conversation. @vivekranjit @roshanmathew22 @mahesh10feb

Social Media Distancer @ikaipullai

#CUSoon an average thriller that required better writing to make the performances and filmmaking come alive on screen. It's awesome that filmmakers are well equipped to make a techno-thriller during this lockdown, but the script is always the king. Disappointing watch!

Aravind @reflections1212

Performance of Darshana Rajendran in #CUSoon was just absolutely brilliant. Stole the show. Hope she gets more and more meatier roles from here on.

Nikhil Ram @Nikhil_Rams

Original? Looks like you people havent seen Searching. Exactly the same format. So nothing original about this one. #CUSoon

Arun @IamAPArun

#CUSoon - Pretty good 'Indianised' version of Searching. Ideal run-time. Worth watching.

Snehasallapam (SS) @SSTweeps

#CUSoon - Good Experience. Brilliant technical side & making. #MaheshNarayanan #DarshanaRajendran steal the show with her top notch performance. #FahadhFaasil & Roshan also did their part well. Recommended. @PrimeVideoIN #CUSoonOnPrime

Forum Reelz @Forum_Reelz

#CUSoon (Prime Video, 2020) The new approach to the material helps to make it come alive in ways that might not have happened if it had been told in a more conventional manner. Despite some flaws, C U Soon is an emotionally engrossing thriller. Fafa Red heart

Hisham @hishh

#CUSoon - Liked the movie, and experimentation. First of it kind of Indian movie, hooks you through out. Watchable.

eldho kurian @being_ek

#CUSoonFinally watched a quality ott release. Could have been more interesting if story telling was nonlinear. Thumbs up

Jeev! @cinemapilla

Considering the limitations #CUSoon has w.r.t to locations, dialogues, scenes & characterizations; I would give it to #MaheshNarayanan for making a film & EDITING it beautifully that it's two folded times engaging than the recent ott releases with forced prostitution as subject.

