As the entire world is battling the coronavirus outbreak, a team of film workers recently worked together and made the movie 'C U Soon' with Fahadh Faasil and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. The film has been now premiered on Amazon Prime.

Amid all the limitations, director Mahesh Narayanan, known for directing Take Off has made this film in an engaging manner, and this film has the potential to impress audiences, irrespective of language and geographical barrier.

A different attempt from Mahesh Narayanan and team

This movie, from the very first scene, indicates that it is a different attempt from Mahesh Narayanan, as most of the proceedings are being narrated in the form of digital chats between two lovers played by Roshan Mathew (Jimmy) and Darshana Rajendran (Anu). Through continuous video calls and chats, the duo strengthens their relationship, but suddenly, on one day, Anu sends an image that shows her badly beaten up.

It was at this moment that Jimmy realizes the mystery surrounding Anu. He soon understands that there may be more to her than meets his eye in video calls. Jimmy soon seeks the help of his cousin played by Fahadh Faasil (Kevin). Now, both Jimmy and Kevin start unfolding the hidden mysteries.

An engaging ride offered by Fahadh Faasil and team

At one point in time, the proceedings of the movie will make you think that this flick is also following a similar route like the American mystery thriller Searching. However, this similarity is only confined to the usage of digital means to unravel the mystery.

Director Mahesh Narayanan crafted this movie in such a way that audiences will be glued in their seats throughout the run-time. The music and editing of this movie are top-notch, and it played a crucial role in elevating the overall pace of this flick.

As always Fahadh Faasil has done a fantastic job as the lead actor, and he was given adequate support by Roshan Mathew, and Darshana Rajendran. Mala Parvathy, who played the role of Roshan Mathew's mother also did justice to her role.

Final verdict

'C U Soon' is an engaging thriller that will not make the audience even for a single second. With his uncompromising cinematic language, Mahesh Narayanan has once again proved that he is an asset to Mollywood.