Fahadh Faasil is now one of the finest actors in Mollywood, and through his realistic portrayal of characters, he has captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike. The actor is now awaiting the release of his new movie 'C U Soon' directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film will have its direct release in Amazon Prime on September 01. As a part of the film's promotion, Fahadh Faasil gave an interview to Rajeev Masand, and during the talk, he revealed that the nepotism argument is nothing but 'pointless'.

"See, I absolutely believe it is pointless. Leave my example. I know how much Prithviraj has gone through his career. Prithvi had a tough start. See, he was good from his first film, but for a film of him to work, it took so much time. I have always thought that the nepotism argument is pointless," said Fahadh during the interview.

But was Fahadh Faasil right about the nepotism statement? Is nepotism a really pointless argument? Let us check out.

Fahadh Faasil's entry into movies

Fahadh Faasil debuted in Mollywood through the 2002 movie Kaiyethum Doorathu. The film was directed by his father Faasil, and the flick succeeded in garnering a huge pre-release hype. However, the film literally bombed at the box-office, and audiences panned Fahadh for his pathetic acting throughout the film.

It should be noted that the film was publicized with Fahadh Faasil's name as Shanu by the makers. The film was also released in a decent screen count at that time, and it all happened due to his surname 'Faasil'. Faasil, at that time, was a hitmaker, and he has made blockbuster movies with almost all leading stars in the industry.

If Fahadh Faasil was hailing from a non-cinema family, it would be hard to believe that his debut movie will get such a huge pre-release hype among audiences, and this single factor is called 'glorification of nepotism'.

Fahadh Faasil's comeback

After the box-office debacle of Kaiyethum Doorathu, Fahadh took a gap of seven years, and he returned to Mollywood with the anthology movie Kerala Cafe. In his comeback, Fahadh was totally changed, and he loudly proclaimed that he is one of the finest performers in the industry. With expressive eyes and unique body language, Fahadh impressed audiences, and he successfully revived his career.

But the real question is how Fahadh got a second chance in his career. There are many actors in the industry who fail to get a second chance if their debut movie becomes a flop. Consider the example of Rahul Madhav. The actor has successfully portrayed several characters with perfection on screen, but even now, he is continuously failing to fetch roles on the big screen.

Fahadh Faasil is a great actor, but he got those repeated chances and entry into Mollywood because of his legacy. Being a man who is known for his strong statements, Fahadh should at least acknowledge the privilege he enjoyed in the film industry, as the son of legendary director Faasil.