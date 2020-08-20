Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip has said that Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan, was in a relationship with the deceased. He has stated that the ex-couple looked "inseparable" during the promotions of their movie Kedarnath and wondered whether she parted ways with him following the box office failure of Sonchiriya under pressure from "Bollywood mafia".

Samuel, on his Instagram wrote, "I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions... Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable...so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships."

In another post, he wonders whether she split with him under the pressure from Bollywood mafia. "Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant's family...be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya's box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood mafia," his post read.

He shared the posts with the caption, "We accept the love we think we deserve - Stephen Chbosky."

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Kedarnath and her chemistry with Sushant had worked big time in the flick. It has to be noted that there were rumours of their affair during the making of the film.

Reacting to this report, Kangana Ranaut has slammed the children of stars with a tweet, "News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?No wonder he fell for a vulture post that. [sic]"

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June. His death reignited the nepotism debate and the children of stars have come under severe attack from the fans of the deceased.

At the time of death, Sushant was dating Rhea Chakraborty.