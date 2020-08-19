Nagma has expressed disappointment over Kangana Ranaut giving credit to the central leadership for the Supreme Court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's case from Bihar to Mumbai.

Rhea Chakraborty had filed a plea, seeking the transfer of the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's case from Bihar to Mumbai. The Supreme Court dismissed her appeal and allowed the CBI to investigate. This verdict has impressed many people across the country, who had been urging for the CBI probe for a long time.

It is known that Kangana Ranaut has been very vocal about demanding CBI investigation into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress took to Twitter to laud the Supreme Court verdict. She wrote, "Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING ??????#CBITakesOver (sic)."

Kangana Ranaut also spoke to some media houses and apparently credited the central government for the SC verdict. Many Congress and opposition leaders were apparently upset with the actress's claim. Congress leader Nagma asked why the Supreme Court is not independent and why the central leadership controls the Judiciary system.

Actress-turned-politician Nagma tweeted, "#KanganaRanaut gvs credit to the Center for the #SC s verdict. Why is SC nt Independant is she insinuating that the central Leadership controls Judiciary resolve nt 2give credit to the #SCs verdict but more to the central leadership which according to her is responsible nt people."

Nagma also expressed her displeasure over an English TV news channel politicizing Sushant's case. She tweeted, "It's very clear, evident @TimesNow @navikakumar who has clearly making #SSR case #SushantSingRajput case to politicalcong in bihar had demanded the #CBI inquiry shudnt hv Niteshkumar as CM of Bihar spoken to CMMaha instead of she questioning the opp but nt asking CM Bihar dumb.

The former actress added, "Cheap tactics by @navikakumar on @TimesNow showing her real intention not to get justice for #SushantSingRajput but to blame @RahulGandhi whn the Bihar congress had clearly demanded CBI probe. don't try & make this abt #Biharelection when these r mattes of law & jurisdiction clearly."