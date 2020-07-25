Actress-turned-politician Nagma has denied the allegations made on her over underworld links by a section of netizens. The yesteryear actress has reminded her critics of her family's contribution to the Indian's freedom movement.

Nagma debunks underworld links in infamous gutkha case

"I refute every baseless allegations come against me I come from a freedom fighters family frm my maternalside my paternal Aunt Sumati Morarjee was a Padma Vibhushan Awardee in 1971 people attributing any kind of underworldnexus to me hv vested interests tocharacter assassinate me, [sic]" she wrote.

In 2005, Nagma had landed in a controversy after one of the two criminals in the Gutkha-underworld nexus told the Mumbai Police that he had once paid Rs 10 lakh to her in her flat in Bandra following orders from Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim.

She had denied the speculations by citing that it was a case of mistaken identity. "There is another small time actress Nagma whose real name is Mumtaz.

Nagma Slams Kangana

Nagma was recently in the news when she targeted Kangana Ranaut for speaking about nepotism in Bollywood. The Fashion actress' digital team had given befitting reply to her comments.

Later, Nagma wrote, "I don't knw if Sushant can be brought to life As he's no more but wht #teamKangana & she is doing using this these kind of violent abusive trollers they wil drive any women to commit suicide this is worst than nepotism after having worked wth dignity for 30yrs in the industry this"

She added, "These bhakts trollers and #teamKangana are now not sparing even the father of the Nation @narendramodi Ji is this acceptable is it because they believe in Godse minded they are demeaning even the father of our nation. [sic]"