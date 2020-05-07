Actress-turned-politician Nagma is facing the ire of many people for defending Pakistani spokespersons. The upset netizens are trolling her with the hashtag #NagmaStandsWithPakistan on Twitter.

These days, most of the TV debates in India are chaotic and the TV anchor does not allow some panellist to speak as they are usually seen hurling questions. The same thing happened on a debate on Aaj Tak TV. A BJP leader apparently abused two Pakistani journalists and didn't allow them to speak last night.

Nagma was disgusted with it and took her Twitter page to blast the person. The Congress leader wrote, "I can't believe the language what the #bjp spokesperson is using on @aajtak for a Pakistani person Tariq Peerzada and @AnjanaOmModiAT is allowing him and also continues speaking over the female journalists from Pak why invite them if you are hell-bent on insulting them."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was trolled for congratulating three photo Journalists on winning Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of Kashmir. Now, Nagma is being trolled as netizens feel she is behaving like a Pakistani agent. The resorted to trolling her with hashtag #NagmaStandsWithPakistan.

