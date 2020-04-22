Actress and danseuse Shobana's Facebook account has been hacked. She has filed a complaint with the cyber police, while announcing about the development on her Instagram account.

Shobana's Post

"Dear friends, Someone has gained access to my Offiicial Facebook page and account. We are closely working with the Police department to sort the same. We will be active once we gain complete control. Thanks for your support. Shobana. [sic]" the actress posted on her Instagram account.

Since the actress is very much active on Instagram, the actress could alert her fans and well-wishers about her Facebook account getting hacked. In the recent days, the 50-year old has been sharing a lot of clips of her dance on her social media account.

"Hello everyone!! I m planning to revisit and share my performances from the archives with all of you. I would also be sharing my experiences in the process. Hope you all enjoy them. Drop your comments and leave me suggestions below. #shobanaarchives #performancevideo #revisiting #happyhome #showtime #memories #shobana #actress #indianactress #showmanship #dancersofinstagram #stayhomestaysafe #indianartists. [sic]" Shobana announced about it on Instagram.

Nagma Shares Throwback Pics

Yesteryear actress Nagma has shared some throwback pics of her with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. They had worked together in 1990 film Baaghi: A Rebel for Love.

On her Twitter account, Nagma posted the pics and captioned, "With ⁦@BeingSalmanKhan⁩ in Baaghi throwback pics . And me when I was later in the US when I went for my Sisters Graduation Ceremony there. [sic]"

This film was made by Deepak Shivdasani before Salman Khan attained stardom in Bollywood.