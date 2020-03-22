Across India, and various film industries, Fahadh Fasil and Nazriya are one of the most adorable and popular couple. Down the south, craze for them is just huge. They give some relationship goals to many couples out there.

Nazriya often keeps sharing photographs of herself and Fahadh. While these are the days of self- isolation and quarantine due to outbreak of Coronavirus, Nazriya has used this time to get back to Insta with a video this time and it is super funny.

Nazriya Nazam has recorded hand gestures in a TikTok video, which is very much in trend now. Well, this video is a demo to her husband, who doesn't know how this video actually works and how to do it, and shared it on Instagram.

While Nazriya is recording it, Fahadh Fasil, with a confused and innocent face, is watching how Nazriya is doing it. As Fahadh was too cute to handle, Nazriya shared it on her Instagram account and wrote, "Me explaining to my husband how this works (look at his face) this guy has no clue what the hell is going on #quarantineandchill." (sic)

Many celebrities have commented on this video as 'paapam', which means so sad, but on a positive note, as they all were in awe with Fahadh's expressions in the video. Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Hahahaaa this is classic." (sic)

Undoubtedly, this couple using the self-isolation period in the utmost way and spending some quality time with each other. Celebrities across India have been sharing photographs and videos from their self-isolation period, but the best one is from Fahadh and Nazriya.

Nazriya was recently seen in Malayalam movie called Trance and she received praises for the role she has played. Fahadh has played the lead actor in this film. Also, her husband Fahadh has turned her into a dog lover recently, whereas earlier, she was terrified of dogs.