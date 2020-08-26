Director Mahesh Narayan has revealed that the shooting of Fahadh Faasil's C U Soon completely within the four walls was challenging as there are hardly any screen-based movies made in India.

C U Soon is one of its kind edge of the seat thriller. Its entire shoot was held during the lockdown and Sabin Uralikandi handled cinematography for the film. Directed and edited by Mahesh Narayanan, the movie features Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran. The second collaboration of Fahadh and Mahesh is not hitting the big screens due to the shutdown of the cinema halls.

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital rights of C U Soon for a whopping price. The Malayalam film is set to premiere globally on September 1, 2020. Its trailer was released recently and has been getting applause for the unique storyline and how it is a film that was shot completely within the four walls. The audiences are keen to know how the film was brought to life.

Talking about the shooting of C U Soon, director Mahesh Narayan says, "Lockdown in the country had started and we were feeling restless at home. Fahadh and I were exchanging emails and just decided to do something experimental. I even remember the title of the mail was called 'Madness'. We met after 2 days at his apartment and started drawing the lines and figured how we can execute this."

After the decision of making the film, the team started working tirelessly to ensure that this film is made and Mahesh Narayan adds, "Trying to figure lockdown and not jeopardize anyone."

Speaking about the format, Mahesh says, "Format wise the film seemed challenging as there are hardly any screen-based movies made in India. So we all had this apprehension whether to make it as a feature or a short film and how to edit the format. I was so excited about the idea that I took off for two weeks to write the script draft. Given the idea was so crazy and exciting, we got all the actors immediately on board. We finished the shooting the film within 18 days and took few weeks more to edit the film."